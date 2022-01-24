हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Assembly election 2022

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan in Samajwadi Party 1st list of candidate

Samajwadi Party today released first list of their candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior leader Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan were among the top faces in the list.

Further inputs awaited

Tags:
UP Assembly election 2022UP pollsAkhilesh Yadavsamajwadi party candidate list
