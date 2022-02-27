UP polls fifth phase: 53.98% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 53.98 percent till 5 pm was recorded on Sunday for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). A total of 693 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting, which commenced at 7 am.

The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 59.64 percent in Chitrakoot, followed by 58.01 percent in Ayodhya, 57.24 percent in Shrawasti and 57.01 percent in Kaushambi. Pratapgarh recorded the lowest voter turnout of 50.25 percent so far. Amethi and Rae Bareli, considered Congress bastions, recorded a voter turnout of 52.77 percent and 56.06 percent, respectively.

Other districts like Sultanpur witnessed a voter turnout of 54.88 percent, 54.31 percent in Gonda, 54.65 percent in Barabanki, 55 percent in Baharaich and 57.24 percent in Shrawasti. A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, underwent polling today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

