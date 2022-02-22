Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi sure of 'Jeet Ka Chowka' in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 21) in UP's Bahraich said the BJP will win the UP elections for the fouth time in line as the states' people have " UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'."

Emphasizing the surety of winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 PM said, "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (victory 4) ...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'."

Launching an attack on Samajwadi Party on its links with the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts' convicts PM said, "SP was against putting restrictions on terrorist organisations....they're quiet on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom."

"These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists guilty of many blasts in UP; were conspiring to get them released from prison," he added.

Underlining the achievements of the BJP government and handling of the Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi said, "Our govt doesn't leave anyone in a time of crisis. We opened up 'Anna Ke Bhandaar' during the Covid-19 crisis, 80 crore people have been getting free ration for the last 2 years... Tough time calls for a tough leader."

403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls in seven phases. Three phases have already been held from February 10 to February 20. The next phase of polling will take place on February 23 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10, 2022.

