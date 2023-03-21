topStoriesenglish2586432
UP: Power Dept Officer Dismissed For Putting Up Picture Of 'Idol' Osama Bin Laden In Office

The inquiry found that Gautam used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol and put up a picture of him in his office.

Mar 21, 2023

Lucknow: A sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been dismissed from service for allegedly putting up a picture of terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office, a senior official said on Tuesday. UPPCL chairman M Devraj ordered the termination of Ravindra Prakash Gautam after a recommendation to this effect was made following an inquiry.

The inquiry found that Gautam used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol and put up a picture of him in his office, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam MD Amit Kishore told PTI.

The SDO was dismissed from service on Monday. According to a senior departmental officer, Gautam had put up the picture when he was posted in Kayamganj subdivision-II of Farrukhabad district in June 2022.

After a video clip of his office room went viral, the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam suspended the SDO and initiated an investigation. A report from Farrukhabad quoting electricity department employees stated that Gautam used to idolize Bin Laden as he was an engineer by degree.

