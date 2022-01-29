UP Purvanchal Opinion Poll: BJP expected to bag 53-59 seats, SP may emerge as runner-up

New Delhi: As the poll campaigning for the high-stakes battle of all the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh continues with full fervour, Zee News - one of the country's largest media houses - has conducted a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected to check the mood of the voters in this Puravanchal region of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Zee News opinion polls conducted to understand the mood of the public before the voting in the state, which is scheduled to be held in seven phases, the ruling BJP party is expected to score the highest with 39% of the vote share, while the second emerging player is Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party with 36% vote share.

As far as the Chief Ministerial choice for the region goes, about 48% of people in the region want BJP’s Yogi Adityanath back in the office and 35% want to see Akhilesh Yadav as their chief minister.

On the other hand, 9% are expected to vote for Mayawati as their CM and just 4% want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their leader, according to the Opinion Polls.

As far as the seat share is concerned, the saffron camp is predicted to capture over 53-59 seats, as per the Zee News Opinion poll. Samajwadi Party, which is shaping up to emerge as the runner-up in the UP race, is expected to bag 39-45 seats in the Purvanchal region.

The BSP and Congress may win 2-5 and 1-2 seats respectively.

As per the Election Commission schedule, the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

The Purvanchal region has 102 seats and is divided into 17 districts including Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur.

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company with a portfolio of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

