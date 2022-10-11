NewsIndia
UP rains: Lucknow schools and higher education institutions to stay closed TODAY

The Lucknow DM added that higher education institutions will also remain shut on Tuesday following a government order.

  • Lucknow schools and higher education institutions will remain closed on Tuesday
  • The DM added that higher institutions will also remain shut on Tuesday

New Delhi: Lucknow schools and higher education institutions will remain closed on Tuesday (Oct 11) as well as per an official announcement by the Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar. This came decision came due to the continuation of heavy rains in the city among other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The DM added that higher education institutions will also remain shut on Tuesday following a government order which said that higher educational institutions will remain closed in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of heavy rains.

Also Read: Delhi rains: Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE waterlogged roads

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad had ordered the closure of schools on Monday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

