UP RERA to settle buyer-builder disputes in online Lok Adalat from April 10

Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) on Friday (March 26) announced that it will be organising a National Lok Adalat online from April 10. The aim of starting this online forum will be to address the disputes between home buyers and developers.

This is the first time a lok adalat is being set up for resolving issues related to real estate. This step will help and reduce the pending cases.

The authorities will organise Lok adalats online from Greater Noida and Lucknow offices on four dates, which are April 10, July 10, September 11 and December 11.

As per the data by UP Rera, over 70 percent of the pending cases are from Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Ghaziabad areas. A total of 6,500 cases are pending right now.

These cases are filed over issues like flat size, parking space, flat cost escalation, interest waiver and refund of investment, informed the UP Rera officials.

The step was taken after UP state legal service authority directed Rera to organise lok adalats.

“The homebuyers can file an application on the UP Rera’s portal and get their cases settled. The National Lok Adalat is an effort to provide speedy justice to home buyers. If this initiative runs smoothly, we can organise lok adalats next year too. We want to know how beneficial this exercise is going to be for consumers,” Hindustan Times quoted legal advisor to UP Rera and nodal officer of the lok adalat, Anand Shukla.

The complaints are filed under sections 31 and 63 of Rera Act, informed the authorities, adding that the cases where a settlement is possible will be taken up for hearing in the lok adalats.

“Through the lok adalats, homebuyers will get a transparent amicable settlement and speedy disposal of their cases,” said Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, secretary of UP Rera.

The UP Rera officials will send the link for online hearing to the complainant buyer and the realtor before the opening date, which is April 10.