Rohilkhand Opinion Poll

UP Rohilkhand Region Opinion Poll: BJP dominates, SP distant 2nd

The BSP and Congress - the other two major players in the state - have been decimated here.

The BJP is dominating Uttar Pradesh's Ruhelkhand region that sends 25 MLAs to the state assembly, with SP being a distant second. The BSP and Congress - the other two major players in the state - have been decimated here. While the BJP is winning around 19-21 seats in this region, the SP will get between 2-7 seats here. The BSP and Congress will find it difficult to open their account in this region.

Zee News and Designed Box have come up with a region-wise survey for Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis shows the electoral mood in Uttar Pradesh's Rohilkhand region. The survey in Uttar Pradesh was done between 10 December, 2021 - 15 January, 2022. The survey has a margin of error of +-4%. The survey has been done with a massive sample size of 10 lakh.

