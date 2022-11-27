topStoriesenglish
UP school teacher uses drill machine on student's hand for failing to recite math table

Kanpur: The class 5 student, however, sustained a minor injury and was given primary treatment.

Nov 27, 2022
  • In a shocking turn of events, a teacher in a Kanpur school punished a student by using a drill machine
  • The class 5 student had forgotten how to recite the table of 2, said police sources

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, a teacher in a Kanpur school punished a student by using a drill machine on their hand as the student couldn't recite a mathematical table, reported ANI. It has emerged as one of the most shocking cases of corporal punishment. The student, however, sustained a minor injury and was given primary treatment. Sujit Kumar Singh, the Basic Education officer of Kanpur, told ANI, "The incident took place in Prem Nagar, Kanpur. We have sought reports from concerned education officers in the area. Strict action is to be taken against those found guilty."

The class 5 student had forgotten how to recite the table of 2, said police sources. The victim was studying at an upper primary school in Premnagar in Kanpur. After the student couldn’t recite the table, the teacher drilled her hand. A student standing nearby unplugged the drill machine. The teacher in charge did not inform the local education officials about the incident The case was highlighted after protests by the student’s family.

 

"The school administration neither informed the higher authorities about the incident nor did they take any action against the instructor Anuj. Moreover, the injured child was not given an anti-Tetanus injection immediately after the incident," a relative of the victims told The New Indian Express.

 

