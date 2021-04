Lucknow: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (April 2) extended the durations of its order which directed the school authorities to keep the schools closed for Classes 1 to 8. The new date, as per the order, is now April 11.

Earlier, on Tuesday (March 30) the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 1 in the view of increasing COVID-19 infections.

