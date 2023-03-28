UP Sees Three-Fold Rise In Covid Cases In Last 10 Days; Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow Worst-Hit

Lucknow: Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have increased three times in the past 10 days. Almost all the patients, however, are recuperating in home isolation with no major symptoms. On Monday, the number of active Covid cases went up to 262, but none of them were critical, according to the officials.

On Sunday, a total of 78 new Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh including 38 from Lakhimpur Kheri where the students and staff of a government residential school were found infected. This figure was the highest in a single day this year.

"In the state, there is one Covid positive patient for every 10-lakh population," said a state government spokesman.

On December 30, 2022, there were 47 active Covid cases and on March 15 this year, the number of active cases in the state was 71 while on Monday it went up to 262.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors, said: "Following Covid protocol including social distancing, use of masks in public places, and avoiding crowded places can bring down Covid cases.

"Till now, Uttar Pradesh has reported 21,28,582 Covid cases since the pandemic began."

An alert has been issued to health care officials of several districts where the highest number of active cases were reported, mainly Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Lakhimpur Kheri to increase contact tracing and testing.

One death due to Covid was also reported from Muzaffarnagar recently.

Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer said: "The patient was admitted for some other ailment and died during treatment. The positive report has come now and hence it has been added to the list of Covid deaths."

The total Covid deaths reported till now in the state is 23,650.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Covid situation with Team-9 and directed officials to increase testing.

He said Covid-dedicated hospitals should be identified in all 75 districts immediately and all oxygen plants established last year should be made functional.

He directed officials to ensure that all medical facilities are up to date to handle Covid-19 patients.

"There are various kinds of flu also doing the rounds and people have become complacent with regard to Covid-19. It is clear that not everyone with symptoms is getting tested. However, the situation is very much under control as we do not have any serious cases in hospitals till now," said an official.

The Chief Minister said that while all positive cases have been quarantined, their condition and that of people in their proximity would need to be monitored.

With Ashtami and Ram Navami coming up, he said that the number of people visiting temples would increase and therefore, there was a risk of infection spreading.

"Elderly and people with serious illnesses should make every effort to limit their movement in crowded areas. In case they go out, they should wear a mask. People should be made aware in this regard. People should be made aware through the public address system," the Chief Minister said.

He added ventilators in hospitals and medical colleges should be active and paramedical staff and anaesthetists must be deployed as per need.