UP SHOCKER: 16-year-old girl commits suicide after mother scold her for chatting

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old teenage girl allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by her mother for constantly chatting on phone, reports say. The 9th standard girl, identified as Deeksha was found hanging in her room at their residence in Gangapur colony area. Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

According to the family members, the girl returned home from her coaching classes and started chatting on the mobile phone. Her mother scolded her and later in the night when she went to her daughter`s room to check on her, she found her hanging from the ceiling. The girl was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Suicide cases are on a rise among kids. Last month, another similar case came forth in Kanpur's Chakeri when a 10-year-old girl jumped in front of the train after fighting with her elder sister. After a fight with her older sister, a 10-year-old girl stormed out of the house. During this time, the relative attempted to grab the girl, but she committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on a railway track near the house.