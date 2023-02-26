topStoriesenglish2577354
UP Shocker! Body Of Dalit Girl, 15, Found Hanging At House In Aligarh

The body was discovered by the girl's family members when they returned to their house in Bhojpur village under Atrauli police station area, police said.

Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 07:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Aligarh (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) The body of a 15-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging inside her house here, police said on Sunday.

A case of suicide has been registered and further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem examination, they said.

The body was discovered by the girl's family members when they returned to their house in Bhojpur village under Atrauli police station area, police said.

Family members, however have alleged that some local people had been harassing the girl for a long time, police said.

They alleged that on March 27, 2021, the family had filed another complaint in which they had named some people who had tried to sexually assault the girl at that time, police said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

