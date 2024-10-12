UP Woman Hires Hitman To Kill Daughter But Gets Murdered Herself Due To This Twist

UP Crime News: In a shocking turn of events, a woman who had hired a hitman to kill her 17-year-old daughter ended up being murdered by him. The matter came to light in Uttar Pradesh, where the body of the woman, identified as Alka, was discovered on October 6 in a field that falls under the Jasrathpur police station in Etah.

Little did the victim woman know that the contract killer hired by her was her daughter's lover. According to a Times of India report, following a preliminary investigation into the matter by police, it was established that the body was that of a woman called Alka. She was a resident of Allahpur under Nayagaon police station in Etah.

Giving further details, police said on Friday that Alka was frustrated by her daughter's wayward behaviour which prompted her to hire a contract killer, identified as Subhash Singh, 38, to kill her child without being aware that he was the teenager's lover. Subhash and the woman's daughter were arrested on Wednesday night.

Police said that Alka's daughter had eloped with a man a few months ago. Alka then sent her daughter to her maternal home in UP's Farrukhabad.

As per the TOI report, in Farrukhabad, she began talking to Subhash for long hours over the phone, and soon the two developed a relationship. After noticing her calls, the girl's uncle asked Alka to take her home. Feeling furious after being embarrassed, Alka then decided to kill her daughter.

On September 27, Alka got in touch with Subhash and offered him Rs 50,000 to kill the girl, said police. The police further stated that Subhash informed the girl about her mother's plan.

After receiving the information, the girl promised Subhash to marry him if he killed her mother instead. "During questioning, they confessed to the crime," said police, as quoted by TOI.