हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

UPA launched 'outdated 2G missile' to attack 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi

Without naming Raja, Modi said that UPA recently launched an 'outdated 2G missile' to attack the 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu.  

UPA launched &#039;outdated 2G missile&#039; to attack &#039;nari shakti&#039; of Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi
Credit: ANI

Tirupur: Days after DMK's A Raja's offensive remark against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30) hit back at the leader during a public rally in Tirupur.

Without naming Raja, Modi said that UPA recently launched an 'outdated 2G missile' to attack the 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu.

Modi's remark was an apparent reference to Raja's involvement in the 2G spectrum controversy. Raja was the union telecom minister during UPA's tenure at the Centre.

"A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu," PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

He alleged that Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of the CM.

"God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu," Modi added.

A Raja on Monday issued an apology to Palaniswami for his comments which were seen as derogatory to the latter’s mother.

Drawing a comparison between Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin, Raja said that the former was an “illegitimate child” and that the latter was a “legitimate child”.

Following his comment, Palaniswami turned emotional during a public rally on Sunday, in which citing Raja’s remark, he said that it was an insult to his mother.

Apologising for his remarks, Raja said that his words were “misunderstood” and “manipulated”.

"I have no hesitation to apologise to CM Palaniswami if he really felt hurt and (did not do it) for politics (turning emotional)," he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Assembly electionTamil Nadu Assembly electionsNarendra Modi
Next
Story

India’s EAM S Jaishankar backs regional peace process on Afghanistan under United Nations umbrella at ‘Heart of Asia’ conference

Must Watch

PT8M3S

BJP works to make Assam flood-free: BJP National President JP Nadda