UPA launched 'outdated 2G missile' to attack 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi

Tirupur: Days after DMK's A Raja's offensive remark against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30) hit back at the leader during a public rally in Tirupur.

Without naming Raja, Modi said that UPA recently launched an 'outdated 2G missile' to attack the 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu.

Modi's remark was an apparent reference to Raja's involvement in the 2G spectrum controversy. Raja was the union telecom minister during UPA's tenure at the Centre.

"A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu," PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

He alleged that Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of the CM.

"God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu," Modi added.

A Raja on Monday issued an apology to Palaniswami for his comments which were seen as derogatory to the latter’s mother.

Drawing a comparison between Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin, Raja said that the former was an “illegitimate child” and that the latter was a “legitimate child”.

Following his comment, Palaniswami turned emotional during a public rally on Sunday, in which citing Raja’s remark, he said that it was an insult to his mother.

Apologising for his remarks, Raja said that his words were “misunderstood” and “manipulated”.

"I have no hesitation to apologise to CM Palaniswami if he really felt hurt and (did not do it) for politics (turning emotional)," he said.

Live TV