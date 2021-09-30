UPCET 2021: NTA declares Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test result on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link, steps to check here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result on Thursday (September 30, 2021). The students who appeared in the UPCET examinations can check their scorecard on the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test was held on September 5-6. The candidates need to note that to access their UPCET 2021 result, they will need their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth.

UP CET Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website of NTA UPCET- upcet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NTA UPCET result link

In the next page, entre application number and date of birth in the required fields

Click on submit

Download and save your scorecard for future reference

The students must note that UPCET Result 2021 has been computed based on the Final Answer Key of the examination. This Answer Key has itself been prepared after taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates in the process.

