हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPCET

UPCET 2021: NTA declares Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test result on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link, steps to check here

The candidates need to note that to access their UPCET 2021 result, they will need their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth.

UPCET 2021: NTA declares Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test result on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link, steps to check here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result on Thursday (September 30, 2021). The students who appeared in the UPCET examinations can check their scorecard on the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in. 

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test was held on September 5-6. The candidates need to note that to access their UPCET 2021 result, they will need their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth.

UP CET Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of NTA UPCET- upcet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NTA UPCET result link
  • In the next page, entre application number and date of birth in the required fields
  • Click on submit 
  • Download and save your scorecard for future reference

The students must note that UPCET Result 2021 has been computed based on the Final Answer Key of the examination. This Answer Key has itself been prepared after taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates in the process.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPCETUPCET 2021 admit cardUPCET 2021 examNTAupcet.nta.nic.in
Next
Story

DU Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity! Apply for 251 Assistant Professor posts on du.ac.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Voting is underway in the Bhawanipur seat of West Bengal