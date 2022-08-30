NewsIndia
UPDELED ADMISSION 2022

UPDElEd Admission 2022: DElEd second phase counselling begins TODAY at updeled.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPDElEd Admission 2022: The second phase of counseling for admission in D.El.Ed (BTC) Training 2022 begins today at official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPDElEd Admission 2022: DElEd second phase counselling begins TODAY at updeled.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPDElEd Admission 2022: The second phase of admission counselling for D.El.Ed (BTC) Training 2022 begins today August 30, 2022. According to the media reports, Manoj Kumar Ahirwar, Registrar of Examination Regulatory Authority Office, stated that from August 30 to September 4, candidates from rank one to 1.70 lakh who were denied college allotment in the first phase will be able to again provide their online college preference on the website www.updeled.gov.in.

The college allocation will be announced on September 5. Entry will be permitted from September 6 until September 8, 2022. Training facilities shall keep the reports of applicants who have applied for admission confidential. If the information is not locked, the entry will not be accepted. Training for DElEd 2022 will begin on September 14. Candidates are urged to select the most institutes possible. ALSO READ: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Date & Time: BIEAP Inter Supply 1st, 2nd year results likely to be released TODAY

Out of the 60907 individuals that filled out their preferences in the first phase, 55677 received college assignments. For a total of 216600 seats across 10600 seats in District Education and Training Institutes, admissions must be completed (DIETs).

 

 

 

Live Tv

UPDElEd Admission 2022updeled result 2022sarkari resultdeled resultupdeled gov inup deled result 2022updeled gov in 2022up deled resultupdeled.gov.inupdeled gov in result 2022uptet result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress