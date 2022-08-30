UPDElEd Admission 2022: The second phase of admission counselling for D.El.Ed (BTC) Training 2022 begins today August 30, 2022. According to the media reports, Manoj Kumar Ahirwar, Registrar of Examination Regulatory Authority Office, stated that from August 30 to September 4, candidates from rank one to 1.70 lakh who were denied college allotment in the first phase will be able to again provide their online college preference on the website www.updeled.gov.in.

The college allocation will be announced on September 5. Entry will be permitted from September 6 until September 8, 2022. Training facilities shall keep the reports of applicants who have applied for admission confidential. If the information is not locked, the entry will not be accepted. Training for DElEd 2022 will begin on September 14. Candidates are urged to select the most institutes possible. ALSO READ: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Date & Time: BIEAP Inter Supply 1st, 2nd year results likely to be released TODAY

Out of the 60907 individuals that filled out their preferences in the first phase, 55677 received college assignments. For a total of 216600 seats across 10600 seats in District Education and Training Institutes, admissions must be completed (DIETs).