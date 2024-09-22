An auto driver in Bengaluru caught the attention of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for his tech-savvy way of collecting fares from his passengers.

Vaishnaw took to his X account to share a viral photo of the auto driver hailing him for his approach to collecting UPI payments. In the photo shared by the Union Minister, the driver can be seen wearing a smartwatch with a QR code scanner for collecting payments. “UPI ka swag. Payments made super easy,” he wrote in the post on X.

UPI का swag

Payments made super easy. pic.twitter.com/eBc1Fg3hOr — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 21, 2024

The post was originally shared by an X user, Vishvajeet, who heaped praise on the auto driver with a comment, “Auto anna pulled out the peak Bengaluru move.”

Social media users admired the auto driver and hailed him for his modern approach. "This auto driver looks very smart, this is the magic of Digital India," a user wrote. "He’s a rockstar," wrote another user. Hailing the auto driver for his approach, a user wrote, "Modern problems require Modern solutions." One of the X user said, “This is the picture of the new India.”

The digital payment growth continues to surge across the country. UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface, a real-time payment system. Launched by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2016, UPI has revolutionized payments by allowing instant transfers between banks. Since its inception, the technology has been adopted widely as it ensures ease in making everyday transactions, like paying for an auto ride.

According to NPCI, the system merges multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood.