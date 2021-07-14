UPMSP to announce class 10 result 2021 soon: Here's how to check UP board roll number

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board class 10th result anytime next week. On Wednesday (July 14), the UPMSP activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will have to use on the result day. However, there has been no official confirmation on the declaration of the result so far.

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to Check Class 10 Roll Number

1. Log on to the official website — upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, under the 'Important Information & Downloads' tab, look for the link 'Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021'

3. Enter your UP Class 10 registration number

4. Click on 'Search roll number'

5. Your UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed

6. Download the same

UP Board class 10 result 2021: How to check your scorecard:

On the result day, visit the official result website upmsp.edu.in

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number and search for result

Now, save your UP Board 10th Result or UP Board 12th Result for future use.

Apart from the official website, the candidates who are eagerly waiting for their UP Class 10 results are advised to keep a close check on other websites such as upresults.nic.in.

Last year, UPMSP declared both Class 10 or Class 12 results on the same day. Apart from the websites, results may also be available via SMS.

As many as 56,03,813 candidates are waiting for UP board results. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students.

