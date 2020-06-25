UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2020 out on June 27, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release UP Board Results 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 on June 27 (Saturday). The results will be declared on UPMSP official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The exams were conducted as per schedule but answer sheet evaluation got delayed due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 online:

- Candiates can visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

- Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

- Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

- Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

Students can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

The students of UP Board Class 12 will have to send the message by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER to on the same number — 56263.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

In 2019, UP Board results were declared at the end of April and the pass percentage for Class 10 was around 80.07 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 70.6 per cent in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination due to COVID-19 outbreak.