UPPSC 2020

UPPSC PCS 2020 final result: Girls dominate boys, bag top two positions

The UPPSC has declared the final result of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2020. This year, female candidates bagged the top two positions in PCS 2020. Sanchita, Jamia Millia Islamia University (Delhi) student bagged the first position whereas Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow bagged the second spot.

Representational Image

UPPSC exam result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday announced the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2020. The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam Result 2020 has been released on official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the exam, can visit the official website of the panel, and check their scorecard. You can CLICK HERE for the direct link to check the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam Result 2020. 

More than 800 candidates were called for the interviews against 487 vacancies for 24 positions. UPPSC PCS 2020 final results were declared at the official website on uppsc.up.nic.in.

This year, female candidates bagged the top two positions in PCS 2020. Sanchita, Jamia Millia Islamia University (Delhi) student bagged the first position whereas Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow bagged the second spot. Mohit Rawat of Palwal was on 3rd, Shishir Kumar Singh from Ballia on 4th and Udit Panwar of Vivek Vihar, Meerut stod on the fifth rank. 

The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts such as Deputy Collector, Food Marketing Officer etc.

