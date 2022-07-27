UPPSC PCS: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the UPPSC PCS 2022 result for the prelims exam today, July 27. Candidates can check the UPPSC PCS prelims result 2022 in online mode at uppsc.up.nic.in. The prelims result of UPPSC PCS 2022 has been declared in PDF format containing roll number of the selected candidate. As many as 5964 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Prelims 2022.

UPPSC PCS result 2022- Here is how to check your scorecard

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the UPPSC PCS 2022 prelims result.

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click the “UPPSC PCS prelims result 2022 link” on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, the UPPSC PCS 2022 result pdf will open.

Step 4: Now, check the UPPSC PCS prelims result.

Step 5: Candidates can also use ctrl+F to check their roll number. Step 6: Download the UPPSC PCS result 2022.

UPPSC is conducting the exam to recruit 250 persons for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and others