NewsIndia
UPSC

UPSC 2023: Candidates demand Extra Attempt, trends #UPSCExtraAttempt on twitter due to THESE REASONS- read details here

UPSC Students are demanding an extra attempt for UPSC 2023 Exam on Twitter, scroll down for more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSC 2023: Candidates demand Extra Attempt, trends #UPSCExtraAttempt on twitter due to THESE REASONS- read details here

UPSC 2023: The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the COVID pandemic has affected their preparations and study. It must be noted that thousands of candidates every year appear for UPSC exams in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. However, the aspirants claim the pandemic has affected their preparations. For this reason, the candidates especially those who have either reached the upper age limit or finished all the attempts last year are now demanding to increase the upper limit and to increase the number of attempts.

Candidates have stated these reasons for another attempt

Covid Compensatory

Age& Attempt Relaxation

ALSO READ: Students to protest for JEE Main, CUET, NEET at Jantar Mantar

Many students were unable to give UPSC exam for the last 2 years are demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam as they lost two important years because of COVID wave in India. 

Earlier in March, the apex court had recommended the government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of civil services examination (CSE) aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.

Live Tv

UPSCUPSC 2023upsc examUPSC extra attemptCOVID 19CoronaUnion Public Service Commission. ExamJobGovernment jobstudents protestTwitterUPSC News

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?