UPSC 2023: Candidates demand Extra Attempt, trends #UPSCExtraAttempt on twitter due to THESE REASONS- read details here
UPSC Students are demanding an extra attempt for UPSC 2023 Exam on Twitter, scroll down for more details
Trending Photos
UPSC 2023: The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the COVID pandemic has affected their preparations and study. It must be noted that thousands of candidates every year appear for UPSC exams in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. However, the aspirants claim the pandemic has affected their preparations. For this reason, the candidates especially those who have either reached the upper age limit or finished all the attempts last year are now demanding to increase the upper limit and to increase the number of attempts.
SAPNO KI AZADI
Covid ,once in a century crisis needs special measures too.
Corporate and other sector got this relaxation soon..but not We aspirants. #UPSCExtraAttempt #Announce_Relaxation4All @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DoptSecretary @yadavtejashwi @khanumarfa pic.twitter.com/mxnIWTW0Pj— Kumar Abhinav (@abhinav2641) August 15, 2022
It's the duty of the Govt to protect the citizens. Covid compensatory attempts in exams is a genuine demand from lakhs of students.
SAPNO KI AZADI #UPSCExtraAttempt #Announce_Relaxation4All @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @DoptSecretary @Ram_Guha @khanumarfa @MSJEGOI pic.twitter.com/NDBItvVXBQ — Chaitanya (@chaitanyapv2) August 14, 2022
Mera Bharat Mahaan hh
Iski Sewa krne ke sapno pr jaan bhi
Qubaan hh
SAPNO KI AZADI #UPSCExtraAttempt #Announce_Relaxation4All @narendramodi@PMOIndia@RahulGandhi@ArvindKejriwal@yadavtejashwi@BhallaAjay26@DoptSecretary pic.twitter.com/clFvJEDwOA — VINITA (@VINITANIRWAN3) August 15, 2022
Candidates have stated these reasons for another attempt
Covid Compensatory
Age& Attempt Relaxation
ALSO READ: Students to protest for JEE Main, CUET, NEET at Jantar Mantar
Many students were unable to give UPSC exam for the last 2 years are demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam as they lost two important years because of COVID wave in India.
Earlier in March, the apex court had recommended the government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of civil services examination (CSE) aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.
Live Tv
More Stories