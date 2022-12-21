UPSC 2023: Civil aspirants demand extra attempt due to Covid-19, stage protest in Delhi

UPSC 2023: UPSC aspirants have once again joined together to demand that the number of UPSC civil service exam attempts be increased. According to the students, the COVID pandemic has impacted their preparations and study. Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE test for the last two years are also asking age relaxation for the UPSC exam, arguing that they have missed two important years as a result of India's Covid-19 wave. Aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) staged a protest against the central government in the national capital's Old Rajinder Nagar neighborhood on Tuesday, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the protesting candidates told ANI, "We failed to pass the exam because we couldn't prepare in the midst of the pandemic. That is why we are requesting an additional attempt to pass the UPSC." Another protestor, Garima, stated that SSC (GD) and Agniveer were given more attempts as a result of Covid. "If the government can offer SSC (GD) and Agniveer candidates extra chances, why can't it do the same for us? We are quietly demonstrating."

In addition, applicants have petitioned the Supreme Court for another attempt/chance. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to take into account the plea of those aspirants who were unable to take the UPSC civil services main examination due to COVID-19. #UPSCextraattempt trends on Twitter also as all the civil aspirants demand an extra attempt and age relaxation for the same.

Every year, thousands of students take UPSC exams in the country, with many taking repeated attempts to get into the Civil Services. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most renowned and competitive exams administered by the Union Public Service Commission on a yearly basis (UPSC). The UPSC CSE test is divided into three sections: preliminary, main, and personal interview.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will take place on May 28, 2023, and the notification will be released on February 1, 2023, according to the test calendar. The UPSC CSE Prelims application form 2023 must be submitted by February 21, 2023.

