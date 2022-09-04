UPSC 2023: The UPSC CSE Mains 2022 examination will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 prelims result as well as have filled both forms for UPSC Main application forms will be eligible to appear for the exam. The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the COVID pandemic has affected their preparations and study. It must be noted that thousands of candidates every year appear for UPSC exams in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. However, the aspirants claim the pandemic has affected their preparations. For this reason, the candidates especially those who have either reached the upper age limit or finished all the attempts last year are now demanding to increase the upper limit and to increase the number of attempts.

@UPSCExtraAttmpt Living in this uncertain world with a lost dream is a curse, every day hurts and the life itself has become a burden. Will we ever get an opportunity to write exam? What a date of life. #UpscExtraAttempt. September 4, 2022

Candidates have stated these reasons for another attempt

Covid Compensatory

Age& Attempt Relaxation

Many students were unable to give UPSC exam for the last 2 years are demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam as they lost two important years because of COVID wave in India.

Earlier in March, the apex court had recommended the government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of civil services examination (CSE) aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.