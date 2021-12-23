UPSC CDS 2022 examination: How to apply, key dates and more

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (December 22) has released the official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2022 examination. Candidates willing to apply for the recruitment examination can check the notification on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 341 vacancies will be filled via the CDS 2022 recruitment drive. Here is all you need to know about CDS 2022 examination application.

Key Dates

Last date to fill the application form: January 11, 2022.

Date to withdraw application: January 18 to January 24, 2022.

Date of CDS 2022 exam: April 10, 2022.

How to apply for CDS 2022 examination

To apply for the CDS 2022 examination, visit upsconline.nic.in. The applications will be accepted via online mode only. There will not be any other mode for applying to the recruitment examination.

For the application process, the candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form.

The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/her. The candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test/SSB.

Candidates must keep their signatures and photographs duly scanned (in JPEG format) before filling the application form. Each file must have a size of a maximum of 300 KB and a minimum of 20 KB

Candidates must also provide a valid and active email ID during the online application process. The Commission will make all correspondences via the email ID provided by the candidate.

