UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in- Direct link to check here

UPSC CDS Result 2022: The results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022, have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The result merit list is available for review and download on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The Services Selection Board's (SSB) interviews and the April 10 UPSC CDS 1 exam served as the foundation for preparing the final score. There are 164 (104 + 46 + 14) qualified and shortlisted candidates. According to the official notification, “The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course,”.

Name of Top candidates in Each Category:

Indian Military Academy:

TUSHAR

YASH MALHAN

AMIT PRAKASH

NEERAJ KAPRI

ABHISHEK AGARWAL

Indian Naval Academy:

ARYAN VINAYAK AWASTHI

KSHITIJ SHARMA

SHASWAT TIWARI

ADITYA RANJAN YADAV

TARUN

Air Force Academy:

RAJENDRA SINGH MAHAR

AYUSH SAINI

SHUBHAM KUMAR

HAPPY SINGH

PRANAV KULKARNI

UPSC CDS Result 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage,” click on the link that reads, ” Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice,” added the official notification.