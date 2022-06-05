UPSC CDS II Final result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced UPSC CDS II Final result 2021. The final result for Combined Defence Service has been declared on the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II Final result 2021: How to check your score card

A total of 142 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services II exam, 2021.

UPSC CDS II Final Result- Direct link to check result

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On home page, click on the "UPSC CDS II Final result 2021" link

Step 3: Check the result in the PDF file opened in a new tab

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a print out

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.

