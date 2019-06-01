UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019 to be held in 72 cities on Sunday, June 2

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the preliminary civil services examination (CSE) on Sunday, June 2. The prestigious exam will be conducted at 72 cities across the country. The UPSC had released the admit card for the Civil Services (prelims) on April 30.

Lakhs of graduates register for the prestigious Civil Services Exam every year which is conducted by the UPSC. Only a handful of candidates qualify in the exam after preliminary, main exam and interview.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will become eligible to apear in the main exam and interview.

After the prelims results are declared, the UPSC will start another registration process for the main exam.

Candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official websites of the commission - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

All the candidates who have registered for the exam are required to produce their admit card in order to appear for the exam.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is being held to fill up 896 vacancies.

Metro services to begin at 6 AM on all lines to facilitate UPSC candidates

In view of Civil Services preliminary examination, metro train services will begin at 6 AM on all corridors on Sunday.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official told PTI.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, the services begin at 8 AM, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).