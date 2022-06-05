UPSC Civil Services 2022 Prelims: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 on Sunday (June 5, 2022). The UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2022 will be conducted today for lakhs of candidates. According to the schedule provided by UPSC on its official website, the examination will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. As part of the civil services preliminary examination, the candidates will be appearing for two papers, both based on objective type questions, today for 200 marks each.

It may be noted that the preliminary exam is the first stage for UPSC Civil Services 2022 recruitment. Candidates who appear for this test and qualify for it would then be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Timings

The examination will be held in two slots, the morning shift being from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should refer to their admit card for other details like venue, slots and others details.

UPSC CSE Prelim 2022: Delhi metro to start 2 hours early

DMRC through a statement has announced that the Delhi metro services will begin from 6 am on Sunday to facilitate the UPSC CSE aspirants. "Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

- Candidates who are appearing in the exam must carry their UPSC Admit Card with them as it is mandatory, without the admit card the candidates would not be allowed to appear for the prelims exam.

- Candidates should also carry a valid and recent photo ID proof with them such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Driver's License, etc.

- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 to 60 minutes prior to the reporting time.

- Candidates must adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols at the exam centre and maintain social distancing.

- Electronic devices, mobile phones, smartwatches, and other related items are banned items inside the exam halls and should not be carried.