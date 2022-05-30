UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 on its official website. The commission has declared the final results on the official website — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can now download their results through UPSC’s official website.

UPSC declares 2021 Civil Services Exam results Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secure top three ranks, respectively pic.twitter.com/b0x9N0IomU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

All the top three positions in the UPSC Civil Services Final exam have been secured by girl candidates. Shruti Sharma has secured All India Rank 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, the Commission said.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Here's how to download your result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “UPSC CSE Final Result 2021,” on the homepage,

Step 3: Scroll the PDF opened in a new tab to check your name.

Step 4: Download the result/merit list and take a printout of it for future reference.

It may be noted that the UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021. The results for the same were released on October 29. The commission conducted the main examination from January 7 to 16, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022., followed by the interview which began on April 5 and concluded on May 26.