UPSC Civil Services Results 2021: Shruti Sharma emerged as the topper with All India Rank 1 after UPSC Civil Services Results 2021 were declared on Monday (May 30). The IAS to be is a graduate of St. Stephens College of Delhi University. She qualified the top civil service exams of India with History as her optional subject. She has graduated in History (Hons.) from the University of Delhi. After completing her graduation, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA).

Shruti Sharma was a history student who has been training for the UPSC CSE Exams for a long time. She comes from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. After completing her education at Delhi University, she began to prepare for the UPSC IAS Exams and her hard work and dedication have led her to become an All India Topper for the 2021 batch of Civil Services officers.

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.

UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2021 Final Result.

Congratulations to all selected....

Rank 1 - Shruti Sharma

Rank 2 - Ankita Agarwal

Rank 3 - Gamini Singla

& More...#UPSC #CivilServicesResults2021 pic.twitter.com/oA53Ibkv00 — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) May 30, 2022

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV