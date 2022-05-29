हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC Result 2021

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 to be released soon at upsc.gov.in- Check details here

As per the past trends, UPSC Civil Services results are usually declared within 5-7 days of the Interviews concluding.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 to be released soon at upsc.gov.in- Check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare the final results of the UPSC 2021 exam on its official websites upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in soon. Candidates who cleared the UPSC Main 2021 were called for the Personality Tests (Interviews) round from April 05, 2022. that was concluded on May 26, 2022. The interview was held in theOffice of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The UPSC CSE Mains 2021 result was released on March 17, 2022

UPSC CSE Final Results 2021: Official Websites to get your result

upsconline.nic.in

upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Here's how to download your result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2:  Click on the link that reads, “UPSC CSE Final Result 2021,” on the homepage,

Step 3: Scroll the PDF opened in a new tab to check your name.

Step 4: Download the result/merit list and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the past trends, UPSC Civil Services results are usually declared within 5-7 days of the Interviews concluding.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC Result 2021UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021UPSC resultsCivil services exam resultsUPSC Main ResultUPSC CSE Main Result
Next
Story

Congress likely to get one Rajya Sabha seat from JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand

Must Watch

PT12M21S

Drone shot down in Jammu's Kathua