UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 notice, check all details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has issued an important notice regarding the conduct of UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021. The commission in the notice stated that the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will take place as per schedule amid rising COVID19 cases across the country.

The candidate must note that the main exam will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9. 15, and 16, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

In the notice issued, the Commission requested the State Governments, ”Keeping in view the restrictions/curbs being imposed by theGovernments to contain the disease, the Commission has requested the State Governments for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates’ eAdmit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.”

The commission also requested the concerned authorities to allow public transport to operate at optimum level, at least on a day before the exam till the date of conduct of exam i.e., from January 6 to January 9 and January 14 to January 16, 2022, for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.

Additionally, the commission is committed to duly follow the guidelines shared by the state and central government in the exam. These guidelines includes personal hygiene of the candidates/examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates/ examinations functionaries all the time, provision of sanitizers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries among others.

Check the time table for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 here:

January 7, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-I Essay

January 8, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-II General Studies I

Afternoon Session- Paper-III General Studies II

January 9, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-IV General Studies III

Afternoon Session- Paper-V General Studies IV

January 15, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-A Language Paper

Afternoon Session- Paper-B English

January 16, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-VI Optional Paper I

Afternoon Session- Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

To read further updates on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

