UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: New exam dates may be announced on May 20 on official website upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the revised dates for the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2020 on Wednesday (May 20) after reviewing the situation. It may be recalled that the examination was earlier scheduled for May 31 but was postponed due to the nationwide coornavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of deadly disease in the country.

The revised schedule for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2020 would be notified on the UPSC's website.

“The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on 31 May stands deferred. Decision on fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation,” UPSC said on its website.

The UPSC has already deferred the following: (a) Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019; (b) Notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; (c) Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; (d) Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and (e) the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

Around 10 lakh candidates register for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination every year.

On May 15, the UPSC had announced results of various written exams. Overall, results of seven written exams, for a combined 136 vacancies, were announced. These were Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (65); Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB (27); Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (13); Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs (11+5); Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (10) and Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate (five).