UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Reserve list RELEASED at upsc.gov.in- Direct link here

UPSC Civil Service Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 reserve list. The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 was declared on May 30, 2022, recommending 685 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 749 vacancies. The Commission has again suggested 63 applicants, including 46 General, 12 OBC, 04 EWS, and 01 SC, to fill the remaining positions based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021. Three candidates with Roll Nos. 0513127, 0823523, and 6628870 have provisional candidacies.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Here’s how to check reserve list

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 Reserve List available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

