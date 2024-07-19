UPSC Files FIR Against Puja Khedkar For Alleged Identity Fraud, Exceeding Attempt Limits

New Delhi: The Union Public Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice to trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, demanding the cancellation of her selection following allegations of identity fraud. Khedkar, who was previously celebrated for her achievement, is now under scrutiny for reportedly falsifying her identity during the recruitment process.

The UPSC's decision follows a detailed investigation into Khedkar’s background, which revealed discrepancies in the information she provided.

Khedkar, 32, who began her probationary training at the Pune Collectorate in June 2024, is also accused of improperly utilizing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quotas to pass the UPSC Civil Services Examination.