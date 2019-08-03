UPSC declares merit list of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018; Check complete list of selected candidates

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening declared the merit list of candidates who have qualified for the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

The merit list has culminated on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 conducted by UPSC and interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Defence Ministry for admission to the OTA, Chennai, for 110th Short Service Commission Course (Non-Technical) for men and 24th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2019.

A total of 195 candidates (140 men and 55 women) have been selected while the vacancies informed by the government for men's course were 225 and 12 for the women's course.

The latest merit list for men also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) training course(s).

Medical examination's results of candidates have not been taken into account while preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of the candidates would be done by Army Headquarters.

Here is the full list of all the candidates:

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results on the UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Marks of the candidates are expected to be announced by August 17 (15 days from the date of declaration of final results) They will be accessible on the commission’s website for 30 days.