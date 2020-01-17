UPSC declares results for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exams 2019; Check yours at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (January 17) declared the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination 2019, which was conducted from 1st December to 8th December 2019. The candidates can check their Roll Numbers as they would have to face a personality test for the final selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 (Group ‘A’).

Name and Roll Nos. of qualified candidates is also available on the UPSC website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. Qualified candidates have to bring their photo ID whatever they mentioned in the DAF-II.

Direct link to check your result

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

According to the UPSC notification, "Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test."

Live TV

"Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificates dated earlier than the closing date of the application for Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 i.e. 19.03.2019," it said.

Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for EWS must produce original Income and Asset certificate of issuing date earlier than August 1, 2019.

Personality Tests of the qualified candidates are likely to commence in the month of February 2020. It will be held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-summon letter of personality test for Interview can be downloaded from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in & http://www.upsconline.in from Jan 24, 2020. Those who are not able to download their e-summon letter should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in).

Notably, no paper summon letters will be issued for the personality test/Interview by the Commission. Further, no request for change in the date and time of the personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

A candidate who qualifies for personality test /Interview on the basis of Result of Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019, will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. DAF-II will be made available on the commission’s website from January 21, 2020, to January 28, 2020, till 6 PM.



The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage, therefore, candidates are advised to exercise due diligence while filling up the preferences for cones as well as cadres there under. No change in preferences for Zones once indicated by a candidate would be permitted.

If a candidate fails to submit the DAF-II by last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Zones & Cadres and no request shall be entertained in this regard, the UPSC notification added.