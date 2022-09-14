UPSC ESE application form 2023 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, apply till October 4- Check notification and other details here

UPSC ESE 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE application form 2023 in online mode today on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements before applying for UPSC ESE 2023. The deadline to submit an application for the UPSC ESE Prelims is October 4, 2022, according to the UPSC Engineering Services 2023 announcement. This time, the UPSC ESE Prelims will be held on February 19, 2023 for all applicants, following the schedule. Only those who apply right away will be permitted to take this exam.

The following categories of engineering services and positions will be filled based on the outcomes of this examination: civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, and telecommunication engineering. A total of 327 open positions have been announced by UPSC and will be filled through the test.

UPSC ESE 2023 application dates

Events Dates UPSC ESE 2023 notification September 14, 2022 Release of UPSC ESE application form 2023 September 14, 2022 Last date to apply for UPSC ESE 2023 exam October 4, 2022 (6 pm) Last date for offline Challan payment October 3, 2022 (11:59 pm) Closing date for online application fee payment October 4, 2022 (6 pm) UPSC ESE exam date 2023 (Prelims) February 19, 2023 UPSC ESE 2023 exam date (Mains) June 25, 2023

UPSC ESE 2023: Here’s how to fill application form

Open the UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Apply Online link’ available on the web page.

Online One-Time Registration (OTR)- If the applicants are not completed the One Tile Registration, They have to complete it by providing some basic details such as personal and contact details.

Login by using valid login credentials Email ID and OTP/Password or Mobile number and OTP/Password or OTR ID and OTP/Password.

Candidates have to fill out the UPSC ESE 2023 application form in two parts which include filling in other details, fee payment, uploading of scanned documents, signature, photo identity card document, selection of preferred exam centre and agreeing to the declaration.

Check all the details furnished in the UPSC ESE application form 2023 thoroughly and edit the details if needed.

Once submitted, Applicants will not able to make changes in their UPSC ESE application form 2023.

After submission, a registration number will be generated. Candidates have to download it as a pdf file and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC ESE 2023: Application fees