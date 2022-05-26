हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC ESE (Main) exam 2022 to be held in two shifts on June 26; timetable released, check details here

UPSC ESE (Main) exam 2022 to be held in two shifts on June 26; timetable released, check details here

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Engineering Services Main Exam (UPSC ESE Main 2022) on June 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The commission has also released the timetable for the UPSC ESE Main 2022. 

Eligible candidates can download the UPSC ESE Main timetable 2022 from the commission's website: upsc.gov.in.

The (UPSC ESE Main 2022) exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and carry 300 marks each.

Important Things To Remember

 

-UPSC ESE Mains 2022 exam to be held on June 26
-Exam will be held in two shifts

In the morning shift (from 9 am to 12 pm), exams will be conducted for Civil Engineering paper 1, Mechanical Engineering paper 1, Electrical Engineering paper 1, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 1.

In the second shift, exams will be held for Civil Engineering paper 2, Mechanical Engineering paper 2, Electrical Engineering paper 2, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 2.

For more details about the exam, candidates are advised to check the UPSC notification on the ESE Main examination 2022 timetable on upsc.gov.in.

 

Tags:
UPSCUPSC ESE (Main) exam 2022UPSC ESE exam dateUPSC ESE (Main) exam 2022 timetableupsc.gov.in.
