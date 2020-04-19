UPSC exams cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19? No, it's fake news: PIB's fact check

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) refuted news doing the rounds about the cancellation of all Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in view of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The government agency tweeted a fact-check on its official twitter handle calling the information as fake.

The Tweet read: “Press Information Bureau (PIB) has released a fact- check: Claim: A Marathi TV channel has reported that examinations held by UPSC have been cancelled, in wake of #COVID2019. Fact: This is false. Any re-scheduling if necessary, will be notified on the UPSC website.”

PIB had earlier issued a statement informing that the decision on fresh dates for the remaining examinations of civil services will be notified on the official website.

“A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services -2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown. Dates for the Civil Services- 2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced.Any re-scheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” the press release stated.

UPSC has released the postponement notice for various exams including combined medical services examination, IES, ISS, NDA.

Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to check the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in for updates.