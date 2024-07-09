UPSC Exams: How Tough It Is For Hindi Candidates? Know From AIR 8 IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is regarded by many as one of the toughest exams in the world. Every year, millions of candidates aspire to clear the UPSC exam and become IAS officers. However, only a select few manage to pass this rigorous exam and secure the prestigious position.

Against All Odds

Many success stories of IAS officers inspire us with their perseverance and dedication. One such story is of IAS Officer Vandana Singh Chauhan, who battled the conservative mindset of her village to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. She secured an All India Rank of 8 and emerged as the top Hindi medium candidate without any coaching.

Cracking UPSC Without Coaching

IAS Officer Vandana Singh Chauhan achieved All India Rank 8 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2012. She defied the common belief that only candidates from an English medium background can excel in the UPSC exam. Vandana Singh cleared the exam in her first attempt without any coaching assistance.

Dreaming of IAS in a Conservative Family

Born into a conservative family where girls' education was not a priority, Vandana Singh dreamed of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. She worked tirelessly to achieve her goal.

Father's Support

Vandana Singh's father, Mahipal Singh Chauhan, played a crucial role in her success by supporting her and sending her outside the village to continue her studies. Her achievement of becoming the top Hindi medium candidate and securing 8th rank nationwide set a new record.

Educational Background

Vandana Singh completed her graduation with honors in Sanskrit from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani. She also pursued an LLB from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Agra.