UPSC IAS 2023: Civil Service Exam Application Correction Begins TODAY at upsc.gov.in- Here’s how to Edit Form

UPSC IAS 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the online application window today to correct the details on the already filled Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2023 form. Candidates who have already enrolled for UPSC CSE 2023 can amend and alter their application forms at upsc.gov.in. The rectification window for the UPSC IAS 2023 application form will be open until February 28, 2023. During the edit time, no new applications can be registered. According to the exam schedule, the UPSC IAS prelims exam will be held offline on May 28. Those who pass the IAS Prelims exam are eligible to take the Mains exam.

"In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should log in to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in the application form," reads the official notification.

UPSC CSE 2023: Here's how to modify changes

Visit the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE exam 2023 application form correction link.

Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.

Make the necessary changes in the application form.

Save the changes for future reference.

The UPSC CSE is a national examination. The Prelims exam will be held in 73 cities, and the Mains exam will be held in 36 cities, each with several exam centres. The test is held to select qualified applicants for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IFoS, IRS, and others.