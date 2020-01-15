UPSC Mains result 2019 declared; check your roll number at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has declared the results for Civil Services Mains 2019. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2019 Mains examination should visit the official website- upsc.gov.in, to check their results. The Commission conducted the Main Examination from September 20, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

Notably, those candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Mains exam need to fill up and submit DAF-II online.

Candidates should follow the steps given below to check UPSC Mains result

1. Visit the UPSC's official website- upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the UPSC CSE 2019 Result notification to reach the PDF Page

3. Candidates can check their roll number and name on the PDF list

Click this direct link to download UPSC Mains result 2019

The candidates who have qualified the Mains exams need to fill up and submit DAF-II online, available on the UPSC website -upsconline.nic.in- from January 17 to January 27.

The candidates who have qualified the UPSC Mains examination 2019 will now have to appear for the interview round.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February 2020.

According to the UPSC, "Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February 2020, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available from 27th January, 2020, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in."

The candidates, who will not able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).

No paper summon letters will be issued for the personality tests (Interviews) by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services.