UPSC Mains Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

UPSC Mains 2022: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Mains Result 2022 on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services mains examination can check their roll numbers on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the UPSC Mains 2022 written exam will be required to appear for the Interview round. As per the information shared by the UPSC, the Personality Tests/Interviews of the qualified candidates will be conducted from next year. UPSC will be releasing the UPSC Interview 2022 Dates shortly on the website.

UPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: How to check at upsc.gov.in

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 link available on the main page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC 2022 Mains exam includes Paper A and B and the candidates are required to clear both for selection in the further recruitment process. As for the qualifying marks, Candidates have to score at least 25% marks in each qualifying paper in order to clear the main examination.