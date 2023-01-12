UPSC NDA, CDS 2023 Application Form: Last date to register TODAY at upsc.gov.in- Direct link here

UPSC NDA, CDS 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC is conducting the UPSC NDA, CDS 2023 registrations. According to the recent update, the registration window will close tonight, January 12, 2023. Registrations can be completed at upsc.gov.in, the official website. ‘Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down,” reads the official statement. Previously, the official deadline for the UPSC NDA-1 and CDS-1 2023 Exam was January 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CDS 2023 and UPSC NDA 2023 Exams until 6 p.m. on January 12, 2023. According to the notice, the UPSC CDS 2023 and UPSC NDA 2023 exams would take held on April 16, 2023.

UPSC NDA, CDS 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Then select the Apply Online and click on the one time registration for UPSC Exam

Register yourself and then fill out the details

Then pay your fees and submit the form

Download and take a print out

For NDA Exam 2023, candidates must have passed the 10+2 exam For Air Force and Naval Wings and have passing certification of Class 12th exam with Physics and Mathematics. While for CDS Exam, the candidates need to be at least 19 years of age.