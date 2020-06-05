UPSC NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, IES, ISS exams/recruitment tests 2020: Check dates and full list

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised programme of examination/recruitment tests to be conducted in 2020. It may be noted that the UPSC will conduct exams for NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, IES, ISS exams/recruitment tests in various stages this year.

The UPSC announced the revised programme and dates of exams/recruitment tests 2020 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

With this, the UPSC also announced the revised schedule for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website.

According to the announcement, the UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020 while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Initially, the commission had scheduled to release the fresh dates for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lakhs of candidates register for the UPSC prelims every year and it is considered one of India’s most coveted examinations. This year around 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.

Check UPSC revised calendar 2020.