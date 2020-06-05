हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UPSC NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, IES, ISS exams/recruitment tests 2020: Check dates and full list

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised programme of examination/recruitment tests to be conducted in 2020. It may be noted that the UPSC will conduct exams for NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, IES, ISS exams/recruitment tests in various stages this year. 

The UPSC announced the revised programme and dates of exams/recruitment tests 2020 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

With this, the UPSC also announced the revised schedule for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. 

According to the announcement, the UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020 while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Initially, the commission had scheduled to release the fresh dates for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lakhs of candidates register for the UPSC prelims every year and it is considered one of India’s most coveted examinations. This year around 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.

Check UPSC revised calendar 2020.

 

Name of Examination Date of
Notification		 Last Date for receipt
of Applications		 Date of commencement
of exam		 Duration of Exam
National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2020 8-1-2020 28.01.2020 06.09.2020 @ (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 12-2-2020 3-3-2020 04.10.2020 @ (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 through CS(P) Examination 2020
Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination, 2020 10.06.2020@ 30.06.2020@ 16.10.2020 @ (FRIDAY) 3 DAYS
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020     08.08.2020 @ (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020     09.08.2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 22.07.2020@ 11.08.2020@ 22.10.2020 @ (THURSDAY) 1 DAY
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 18.08.2020@ 07.09.2020@ 20.12.2020 @ (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2020 10-6-2020 30.06.2020 06.09.2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020     08.01.2021@ (FRIDAY) 5 DAYS
Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination (II), 2020 5-8-2020 25.08.2020 08.11.2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020     28/02/2021 @ (SUNDAY) 10 DAYS
SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2020 6-10-2020 12.12.2020 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     20.12.2020 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
@ Revised date
Note 1: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.
Note 2: A common examination for both NDA& NA Exam(I) and NDA&NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020.
Note 3: Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates are being resumed from 20-07-2020. Candidates will be informed individually.

 

