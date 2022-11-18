UPSC NDA, NA final result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in- Check merit list here

UPSC NDA NA 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the UPSC NDA, NA Final Result 2022. The UPSC NDA Result 2022 was made available on the official website – upsc.gov.in on November 17, 2022. Rubin Singh has topped the UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Final Result. Check the complete UPSC Merit list of toppers for the NDA, NA exam here. As per the official notice issued by UPSC, a total of 519 candidates have been recommended based on their performance in the written exam and interview round for the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy 2022 Recruitment.

Steps to download NDA/NAE I final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022”

The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

UPSC NDA, NA- Topper's list

1. RUBIN SINGH

2. ANUSHKA ANIL BORDE

3. VAISHNAVI GORDE

4. ADITYA VASU RANA

5. SOURYA RAY

6. ISHANT KOTHIYAL

7. AKASH KUMAR

8. GAURAV SINGH

9. AAYUSH SHARMA

10. ADARSH RAI

UPSC conducted the UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Exam on April 10, 2022. The final result has been made on the basis of the overall performance of the candidates.