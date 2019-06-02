close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UPSC paper leak: Those trying to play with future of youths won't be spared, says Yogi Adityanath

His statement came after the commission's examination controller Anjulata Katiyar was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Grade exam held in July 2018.

UPSC paper leak: Those trying to play with future of youths won&#039;t be spared, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: After police made some arrests in a 2018 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam paper leak case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said people are trying to play with the future of youths will be put behind bars.

His statement came after the commission's examination controller Anjulata Katiyar was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Grade exam held in July 2018. 

The police have arrested nine people, including Katiyar, since May 28 in the case. 

Live TV

"We will definitely act against those indulging in committing irregularities. During the previous regime, there were irregularities in different recruitment examinations," Adityanath told reporters here. 

"I would like to assure the youth of Uttar Pradesh that people who are trying to play with the future of the youth, will be sent behind bars," he said.

Katiyar was arrested after a Kolkata-based printing press owner Kaushik Kumar Kar revealed her role in the paper leak after he was arrested by the police's special task force in Varanasi on May 28.
Police have registered a case against Katiyar, Kar, and seven others in the matter.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP CMUPSC paper leakCM Yogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Maoist hideout busted in Maharashtra's Gondia

Must Watch

PT48M9S

Taal Thok Ke: BJP MP Arjun Singh mail 10 Lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee